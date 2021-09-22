Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 717 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $46,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 296.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

VNOM stock opened at $20.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.79.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 471.43%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

