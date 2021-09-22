Equitable Holdings Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $215.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

