IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stake Boosted by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,398,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,740,000.

NYSEARCA QAI opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

