Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $128.67

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.67.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.
TNDM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,390. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,470.29 and a beta of 0.28.
In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $1,097,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
