Brokerages Set Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price at $128.67

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

TNDM traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,390. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,470.29 and a beta of 0.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 9,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $1,097,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,003 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth $118,446,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after acquiring an additional 887,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after acquiring an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

