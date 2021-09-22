International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.