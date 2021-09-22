JustInvest LLC Acquires 3,015 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $142,620,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $124,465,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

