Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €15.53 Average Target Price from Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €15.68 ($18.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENGI shares. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.30 ($19.18) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Engie stock remained flat at $€11.75 ($13.82) during trading on Friday. 6,973,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.05. Engie has a 1-year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 1-year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

