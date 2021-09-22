Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.180-$3.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.07 billion-$4.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.04 billion.Adobe also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $679.57.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $22.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $623.78. 71,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $638.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.67. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a market cap of $297.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.