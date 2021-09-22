TrumpCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $566.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0506 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $333,894.49 and approximately $566.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lition (LIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Netko (NETKO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

