Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Declines By 19.6%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 25,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of ITUB stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 389,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,527,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.0029 dividend. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 55.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,771,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 990,636 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 61.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 47,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 56,182 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.