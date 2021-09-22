CUE Protocol (CUE) Trading 26.2% Lower Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $41.61 or 0.00097961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $316,979.34 and approximately $1,393.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00069176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00167742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00109225 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.32 or 0.06897956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,387.89 or 0.99781010 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002547 BTC.

CUE Protocol Coin Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

