Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $84.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNR. Citigroup increased their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE PNR opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 18,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

