Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 340 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,979. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $56,173.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock worth $837,220 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 73.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 194,947 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 184.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 416,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 269,632 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

