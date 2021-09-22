Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 2,748 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWV. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $461,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $359,000.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

