Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RAAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAAC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,350,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,724,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,238,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,506,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,704,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAAC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Revolution Acceleration Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Company Profile

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020.

