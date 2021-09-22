Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $131,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 120.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after buying an additional 164,025 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% during the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 470,262 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 2,587.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 323,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 41.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

