Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 230.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $152.06 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.44 and a 12 month high of $158.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.