Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.91 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.17.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.