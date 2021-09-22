Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $194,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after purchasing an additional 482,039 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,020,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 152,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of CHKP opened at $113.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

