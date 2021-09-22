Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,133,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,515 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.68% of Nasdaq worth $199,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,007,000 after buying an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,494,000 after buying an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $275,989,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,990,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,437,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $191.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.81.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.