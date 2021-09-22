Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,687 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,687 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 2.70% of Life Storage worth $225,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the first quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in Life Storage by 39.1% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 15.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Life Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

LSI opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $129.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

