Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,294,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164,777 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $253,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 87.3% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 6.2% in the second quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 82,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 86.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 164,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 76,116 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 11.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.2% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $86.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.73.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

