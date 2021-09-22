Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 129.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in OPKO Health by 25.1% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $369,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

