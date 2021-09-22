Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136,568 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in V.F. were worth $213,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $66.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

