Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 125,140 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.64% of Synopsys worth $270,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after acquiring an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,389,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,468 shares of company stock valued at $110,350,277 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNPS. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $317.90 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.46 and a 12 month high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

