CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 221,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 45,839 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,709,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 216.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $982,781,000 after buying an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

CSX opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.