Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 141,369 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Xerox worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Xerox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Xerox by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xerox by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Xerox stock opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.77. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

