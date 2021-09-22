NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $961,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

