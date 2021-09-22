Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,365,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $671,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Duke Energy by 128.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.46.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.