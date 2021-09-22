IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stock Holdings Lowered by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after acquiring an additional 247,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,116,000 after acquiring an additional 262,845 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,075,000 after acquiring an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

INFO stock opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $124.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

