NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of EXPO opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $118.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

