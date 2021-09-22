Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Lien sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total transaction of $170,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,604 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,434 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $490.99 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.42 and a twelve month high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $472.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVGO. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

