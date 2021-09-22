NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EXR opened at $179.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.73.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.70%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.