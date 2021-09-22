Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 81,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,925,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,478. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. Cowen started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.