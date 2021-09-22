Opsens (TSE:OPS) Trading Up 11.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) shares were up 11.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock to C$6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Opsens traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.89. Approximately 172,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 167,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.59.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OPS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Opsens in a research report on Tuesday. M Partners set a C$2.25 price objective on Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.97 million and a P/E ratio of 370.00.

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Opsens (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

