Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,512,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 780,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,128,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,893. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.13.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

