Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 718.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.10. 16,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,166. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,084 shares of company stock worth $17,133,182. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.