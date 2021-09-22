Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Up 7.5% Following Dividend Announcement

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s stock price rose 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 230,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,827,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 151.85%.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.