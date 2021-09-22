Alerus Financial NA Cuts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,321 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2,342.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.40.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 78,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,757. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.00. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

