Short Interest in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Rises By 21.8%

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the August 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 18.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 596,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 93,804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 507,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 48,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter.

PMX traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 34,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,560. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $13.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

