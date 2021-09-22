200,000 Shares in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,734,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,710,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,560,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,914,000.

Shares of Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

