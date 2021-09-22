Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 224,997 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 224,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,075,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $11,143,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,520,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,415,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,865,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

