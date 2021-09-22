Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $2.33 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $434.04 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.64 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,619,597 shares in the company, valued at $371,891,863.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $1,148,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,000 shares of company stock worth $111,396,920 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRNA. Argus raised their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

