Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.44% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VAQC. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,281,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAQC stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

