Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FORE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 249,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

