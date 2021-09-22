First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (FIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FIF opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $12.98. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 41,145 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $14,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

