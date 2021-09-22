Kalos Management Inc. Sells 1,002 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kalos Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 38.0% in the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.00. 42,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,662,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.13 and a 1 year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

