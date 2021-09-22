Kalos Management Inc. Has $621,000 Stock Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Kalos Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,635,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canoo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,894,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. R. F. Lafferty boosted their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of Canoo stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 15,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,372. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.23. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Research analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

