McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.97. 7,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,512. The company has a market capitalization of $181.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.24. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.73 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

