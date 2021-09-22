Kalos Management Inc. Has $564,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,469,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,337,000 after acquiring an additional 968,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,616,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,368,000 after acquiring an additional 997,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,596,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,906,000 after acquiring an additional 76,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of INDA traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845,663 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.